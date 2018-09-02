Cumberland Farms Dives Into Pineapple Pizza Debate

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — In honor of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, Cumberland Farms announced the results of a survey of consumers' preferences and popular debates about pizza.

Results showed that 65 percent of respondents are in favor of warm fruit on their pizza, and, regarding pizza in the morning, the survey found that 85 percent said they indulge in cold leftovers for breakfast.

Other highlights of Cumberland Farms' pizza debates survey include:

More people are traditionalists in how they eat their pizza, with 78 percent saying they eat a slice from end to crust.

Consumers are divided on dipping pizza in ranch dressing; 47 percent think it's delicious, while 52 percent say it takes away from the taste of the pizza.

A whopping 92 percent of respondents believe pizza should remain a finger food, eaten with one's hands rather than a fork and knife.

Pineapple wins the debate over its presence on pizza: 65 percent love their pie topped with the warm fruit, and 33 percent say Hawaiian is their favorite type of pizza.

When ordering pizza, 71 percent of people say you should go big or go home and order it by the box vs. by the slice.

"We know how serious people are about pizza, so in honor of National Pizza Day, we thought it would be fun to see how they enjoy it," said David Heilbronner, director of brand strategy and advertising at Cumberland Farms. "We hope customers will stop by one of our retail locations this National Pizza Day to celebrate. As always, customers can get two slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza and a Chill Zone fountain or frozen drink for under $3."

Cumberland Farms, headquartered in Westborough, currently operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.