Cumberland Farms Enlists Wrestling Icon to Help Promote Its Coffee
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms tapped professional wrestling icon Ric Flair as the newest spokesman for its 99-cent coffee, as well as deals on pizza, breakfast items and Chill Zone beverages, reported Worcester Business Journal.
Known for his trademark "Woo!" catchphrase, Flair yells it repeatedly in one 15-second video spot as the captions 'translate' his advertisement for free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.
The 30-second spot features Flair "woo!"ing at deals on coffee, Chill Zone drinks and pizza for 99 cents each.
Flair follows previous Cumberland Farms celebrity spokesmen, actors David Hasselhoff and Michael Rappaport.
Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeast states.