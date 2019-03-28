Cumberland Farms Enlists Wrestling Icon to Help Promote Its Coffee

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms tapped professional wrestling icon Ric Flair as the newest spokesman for its 99-cent coffee, as well as deals on pizza, breakfast items and Chill Zone beverages, reported Worcester Business Journal.

Known for his trademark "Woo!" catchphrase, Flair yells it repeatedly in one 15-second video spot as the captions 'translate' his advertisement for free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.