Cumberland Farms Kicks Off Summer-Long SmartPay Sweepstakes

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms launched its first-ever "Summer of SmartPay" sweepstakes, just in time for the start of the busy summer travel season.

The promotion, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 31, will automatically enter customers who pay with Cumberland Farms' SmartPay Check-Link at the pump or in-store in the sweepstakes to win a grand prize of free gasoline for one year.

Every gasoline purchase using SmartPay will count as one entry during the Summer of SmartPay, while every in-store purchase will count as two entries.

At the end of each of the three summer months, Cumberland Farms will randomly select a grand-prize winner, as well as 80 runners-up, who will each win 50 gallons of free gasoline.

SmartPay, which is free to join and use, saves users 10 cents on every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of Cumberland Farms' 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida.

"With so many families planning to hit the road this summer, we thought it would be fun to give SmartPay users a chance to win some free gas," said David Heilbronner, director of brand strategy and advertising at Cumberland Farms. "We encourage our customers to enjoy the convenience of using SmartPay when shopping in-store, in addition to saving 10 cents on every gallon of gas."

In addition to saving Cumberland Farms customers money at the pump, SmartPay now offers in-store rewards for every 50 gallons of gas purchased, such as a free coffee or fountain beverage. Mobile app users can also earn free select in-store menu items, like pizza and breakfast sandwiches, and receive bonus reward coupons for a variety of other items.

Cumberland Farms, headquartered in Westborough, currently operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.