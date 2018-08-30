Current & Future Leaders to Be Featured at New Future Leaders in Convenience Event

INDIANAPOLIS — Several veteran convenience store industry leaders will be featured speakers at the inaugural Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) conference and awards program this fall.

The Future Leaders in Convenience awards recognize young convenience store leaders (aged 35 and under) who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry.

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

This year’s FLIC winners will be announced in the coming weeks and will be prominently recognized at the first FLIC conference, being held Nov. 15 in Indianapolis.

Dave Riser, vice president of external relations at RAI Trade Marketing Services Inc., will serve as emcee for the one-day event, which precedes Convenience Store News’ 2018 Hall of Fame gala dinner.

The speaker lineup includes:

Jay Ricker, chairman of Ricker Oil Co. and the 2018 retailer inductee into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame;

Van Tarver, principle, Van Tarver Group, and former head of Kroger’s c-store division; and

Lesley Saitta, principle, Impact 21 Group, and a 2017 Woman of the Year honoree in Convenience Store News’ Top Women in Convenience awards.

For more information about the Future Leaders in Convenience event or to register to attend, click here.