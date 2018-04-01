Dash In Improves Efficiency With SafeDeposit Partnership

LA PLATA, Md. —Dash In convenience stores selected SafeDeposit Inc. as its smart safe managed service provider.

The company's package includes top-of-the-line smart safes, proprietary data transmission software and cash-in-transit management services.

"We have had great success implementing our service offering at several Dash In convenience stores, and we are excited to have our hard work pay off by being named the provider of choice for the Dash In chain," said SafeDeposit President Chris Block.

SafeDeposit-managed services include expedited cash deposit availability made possible by the SafeDeposit software, logistics services that improve employee safety and software and hardware packages that create significant operational efficiencies for businesses.

"Dash In's partnership with SafeDeposit has improved our efficiency in cash handling and managers' daily tasks. Their customer service and tailored approach in directing us to the right equipment for our needs has made the process of implementing Smart Safes easy," said Deek VonderHaar, director of operations for Dash In.

La Plata-based Dash In, a Wills Group company, operates more than 50 c-stores throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.