Daybreak Powers Up for Growth With Next-Level Amenities Through Motiva Partnership

Full-service car washes at every location also set the c-store operator apart from the pack. Customers can select from individual wash or monthly subscription options and pay securely from their mobile phone using the Daybreak app, without getting out of their vehicle to do so.

Additionally, stated Baskaron, the company is taking customer comfort and service to a higher level by investing heavily in employee training and financial incentives. Employees wear uniforms to impart an element of professionalism. “Labor is our biggest challenge,” observed Baskaron. “You can do a lot to have great stores, and great gas stations, but you also need passionate, dedicated employees. We’re spending more to hire them, develop them, and keep them.”