Daybreak Powers Up for Growth With Next-Level Amenities Through Motiva Partnership
Spacious, restaurant-like eating areas; full-service car washes; high ceilings; wide, well-lit aisles, and restrooms with touchless fixtures aren’t typically found in c-stores. But for 38-unit, Boca Raton, Fla.-based Daybreak Market & Fuel, they are the norm—and a catalyst for cultivating a loyal base of customers.
Toward this end, Daybreak Market & Fuel locations feature well-appointed, expansive seating sections where customers can take a break and enjoy selections from an extensive menu of fresh food items and coffees. Free Wi-Fi is available for shoppers’ use. High ceilings and ample lighting create a bright, airy look and a sense of cleanliness and security. Restrooms have state-of-the-art accoutrements, such as toilets and sinks with hands-free controls, and keeping them scrupulously clean ranks on employees’ list of responsibilities.
Fueling Up
Meanwhile, on the petroleum front, Daybreak operates 76® branded fuel stations supplied by Motiva. Headquartered in Houston, Motiva is credited with reintroducing the iconic 76® brand on the East and Gulf coasts after a hiatus. Baskaron had become familiar with 76® in the course of running other petroleum operations in California, where the brand has a major presence, and signed on to carry it because he was convinced its reputation for quality would spark its popularity in Daybreak’s market. Daybreak’s 76® branded gas stations ring up 8,000 to 12,000 gallons per day in fuel sales, a volume Baskaron deemed rare for most fuel retailers. “We’re exceeding our expectations of volume with 76®,” he added.
However, there is more to the equation. “The support is just the beginning,” stated Baskaron. “Motiva doesn’t treat us like a dealer. We have personal relationships with their team. Just as our approach is that we and our employees are a family, Motiva’s approach is that we and their team are a family. Any time there is an issue, a question, a need for a suggestion on something that’s in their area of expertise, I know I can pick up the phone without hesitation and get an answer. No stone is left unturned, and that goes a long way."
Growing Forward
Not surprisingly, the appeal of the Daybreak concept is such that plans call for expanding its footprint to about 100 stores in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina over the next few years, with multiple stores in all regions where the company operates. The expansion is being executed under the umbrella of Latitude Ventures, a recently formed retail joint venture between Daybreak and Motiva.
Additionally, he noted, “Motiva has already made it possible for us to be introduced to new communities. We’re looking at getting to 100 stores in the next three years, but continuing this way—along with everything else we get from the Latitude Ventures partnership—could definitely speed things up. We share a passion for state-of-the-art c-stores, and together, we look forward to mutual growth."