Delek Shareholders Vote for Company-Nominated Board Slate

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — After a preliminary vote count, Delek US Holdings Inc. said its shareholders have backed its board of director nominees.

According to the company, its shareholders "overwhelmingly voted to elect all eight of its highly qualified director nominees." On the slate were Uzi Yemin, William J. Finnerty, Richard J. Marcogliese, Gary M. Sullivan Jr., Vicky Sutil, Laurie Tolson, David Wiessman and Shlomo Zohar.

The vote took place during the company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 6.

"We appreciate the support of our shareholders. Moving forward, we remain firmly focused on overseeing and executing the company's strategy and continuing to evaluate opportunities to drive value," the company said in a statement. "We look forward to maintaining our constructive engagement with our shareholders and remain committed to acting in the best interests of the company and all Delek shareholders."

The vote came as Delek faces calls from CVR Energy Inc. to make several changes, including selling its convenience stores, and ceasing operations at the Krotz Springs and El Dorado refineries and convert them to terminals, renewable diesel production or for other purposes, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

CVR Energy is majority-owned subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises LP and holds approximately 15 percent of the outstanding common stock of Delek US.

In its push for changes, CVR Energy nominated three candidates to Delek's board. However, Delek urged its shareholders to support its board of director's nominee card in a letter sent in late March.

The preliminary results indicate that shareholders have approved all other proposals considered at Delek's annual meeting. All Delek director nominees received approximately 90 percent or more of the voted shares, excluding those of CVR Energy, the company said.

Brentwood-based Delek US Holdings is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The convenience store business operates approximately 253 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas; El Dorado, Ark.; and Krotz Springs, La.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics.