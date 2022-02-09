Delek US Uses Technology to Power Personalized Customer Experiences at Its C-stores

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — New technologies are part of a concerted effort by the retail division of Delek US Holdings Inc. to deliver a best-in-class, customer-centric ecosystem that brings a new level of innovation to the convenience store world.

"The company's focus has been on growth and innovation, but the key to harnessing this vision is to provide our customers with personalized, fast and convenient digital experiences. Basically, we want to provide more of what our customers want and less of what they don't," said Darshan Gad, senior vice president of retail sales, marketing and innovation for Delek US. "We have recently taken steps to achieve this customer-centric vision by launching a new loyalty program, as well as implementing new in-store technologies that engage and delight our customers."

The High Octane Rewards customer loyalty program, which rolled out across the chain, is an entirely mobile experience that offers members amplified benefits informed by customer insights and preferences. Rewards include an everyday three-cents-per-gallon fuel discount, bonus fuel discounts, in-store offers, and more.

Within the first 90 days of relaunching High Octane Rewards, powered by Stuzo's Open Commerce Platform, loyalty member baskets exceeded non-member baskets by 42 percent.

In 2022, Delek US and Stuzo will launch a new loyalty app with mobile payment capabilities, advancing the retailer's personalization efforts and convenience value proposition.

The convenience store operator also integrated Touch-Less checkout into a quarter of its DK stores in 2021. Touch-Less checkout is powered by Mashgin technology, which uses computer vision to visually identify items from virtually any angle and instantly ring them up in a single transaction.

Consumers simply place the items they want in a kiosk tray and use a credit card, debit card or mobile pay to complete their transaction without touching anything but their purchase and form of payment, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

This technology has reduced checkout times by 67 percent and resulted in an exceptionally high customer adoption rate for the retailer, according to Delek US.

"Our vision of personalizing the entire customer experience is coming to life through these new programs, and we are proud of our marketing and innovation teams for their efforts to deliver on our brand promise of 'Making Your Day a Little Easier,'" said Tony Miller, president of the retail division.

Brentwood-based Delek US Holdings is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels, and convenience store retailing. Its c-store business operates approximately 250 sites in central and west Texas and New Mexico.