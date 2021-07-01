ON DEMAND: 2020 Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience Event 

Convenience Store News hosted its 2020 Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) event virtually, honoring an impressive group of young professionals who are striving for excellence; achieving notable, verifiable results in their past and current positions; and serving as strong role models to the teams they oversee as they help shape the future of convenience.

The goal of the Future Leaders in Convenience program is to help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders, aged 35 or younger, by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders. This year's honorees were nominated by their peers and selected for the ways in which they are already significantly contributing to their companies and the c-store industry as a whole.

The Dec. 10 virtual awards presentation celebrated the 2020 FLIC class — the largest yet consisting of 20 up-and-comers and young seasoned executives from c-store chains of all sizes. Their roles range from a company president, to a chief financial officer, to category managers, and marketing and human resources execs.

In addition to the awards presentation, Greg Parker, the 2020 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame retailer inductee and president and CEO of Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's, and Matt Domingo, senior director of external relations for RAI Trade Marketing Services Co., a subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc., discussed their thoughts on leadership and shared key lessons they've learned throughout their years in the business.

RAI Trade Marketing Services Co. served as the founding and presenting sponsor of the 2020 Future Leaders in Convenience program.