Derek Gaskins Leaves Rutter’s to Join Yesway

BEVERLY, Mass. — Yesway is adding a new member to its executive team: Derek Gaskins, formerly of Rutter's.

Gaskins will assume the position of senior vice president of merchandising and procurement at Yesway's Beverly office, overseeing the chain's entire marketing team. He spent the last five-plus years at York, Pa.-based Rutter's, most recently as the convenience store retailer's chief customer officer.

"I have been blessed beyond measure to have had five-plus years to work for a winner!" Gaskins expressed. "Rutter's is a championship caliber organization. And like any great champion, the tone is set by the leadership and team members that commit to excellence each and every day."

Gaskins has worked in the grocery and c-store industry for several years. Prior to joining Rutter's, he was the senior vice president of marketing and merchandising for Mid-Atlantic Convenience Stores, operator of more than 300 retail and wholesale stores. The executive also served as vice president of marketing for NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, after spending eight years as director of marketing for Giant Eagle Inc., the Pittsburgh-based operator of Giant Eagle supermarkets and GetGo c-stores.

Yesway is the operating brand for BW Gas & Convenience. It recently reached the milestone of 100 convenience stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.