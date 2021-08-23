Despite Labor Shortage, Overall C-store Revenue Is Holding Steady

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Finding reliable, long-term employees has long been an obstacle in the convenience store industry, but the current labor shortage is threatening to do even more harm.

Convenience store retailers are finding it more difficult to staff their stores due to an array of factors, including benefits, job flexibility and the rise of COVID-19 cases, according to the July 2021 C-store Shopper Trends Report from PDI, powered by PDI Insights Cloud data.

This month's installment of the insights report discusses the impact of the current labor shortage within c-stores, as well as the industry's slow return to topline growth.

Over the past year, retailers have had trouble staffing their stores because of increased labor costs and a lack of qualified workers — each contributing significantly to a shrunken workforce.