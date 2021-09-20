Despite Sluggish Category Performances, C-store Sales Growth Remains Steady

The 2021 Convenience Store News Foodservice Study found that consumers look to food quality and price/value as the two biggest factors for foodservice prepared onsite. Fresh options are a priority for shoppers who want to be sure they're getting the best quality, while cautious consumers have grown accustomed to mobile ordering and delivery during the pandemic and continue to expect these options for prepared food.

There has been a 50-plus-percent increase in customer foot traffic to restaurants, bakeries and cafés since January 2021, according to a study from Zenreach. However, this has not adversely impacted the rebound of foodservice at c-stores, where the category has been steadily increasing since the start of the year.

To drive more foodservice growth, PDI suggests that convenience retailers entice consumers to buy an additional item by offering bundles and promotions.

Daypart Opportunities

Of the top seven selling categories at convenience stores, packaged beverages, beer, other tobacco products and candy are all benefiting from double-digit top-line growth when compared to 2019.

Trips containing candy have increased vs. 2020, but still lag behind the category's 2019 performance. Top-line candy sales have grown as a result of basket spend remaining high, with non-chocolate leading the way.