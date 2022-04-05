Digital Transformation: How C-Stores Scale for Success

The past two years have accelerated the need for digital transformation in almost every sector of business. Furthermore, the recent political climate has shined a spotlight on the convenience store industry and its need to expedite its digitization. This complimentary webinar highlights the benefits of digital transformation, the critical steps convenience stores should take in their digital transformation journey, and examples of how convenience stores have succeeded in this transition. We’ll explain how to leverage data to help better scale your businesses, increase revenue, and cut costs.



Hear Brent Puzak, vice president of Solutions Consulting for Titan Cloud and former head of the Environmental Shared Services Department at Circle K, and retailer clients discuss:

The benefits of digital transformation.

The goals convenience stores are trying to achieve.

The core steps of digital transformation.

Real life examples and case studies of how convenience stores a benefiting from digital transformation