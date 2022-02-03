Dining Out, But In 

Consumers turned to multiplatform aggregators such as DoorDash and Uber Eats during the COVID-19 pandemic, but even as restaurants have reopened, the convenience and time-savings offered by these platforms remain attractive, according to a new research report released by Paytronix Systems Inc. and PYMNTS. The report is based on a survey of 2,000-plus U.S. restaurant customers — defined as those who purchase food from restaurants at least once a month — that asked about their spending and ordering preferences. The findings include: