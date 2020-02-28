Does Your Task Management Still Work in 2020?

Every leadership team strives for greater efficiency: completing tasks in perfect compliance across the organization and meeting evolving customer expectations.

Ulta Beauty deployed WorkJam’s next-generation task management as part of a digital workplace to execute their operational strategy perfectly down to the employee shift.

By leveraging this mobile-first ecosystem they brought tasks, training and communication out of the back-office and into the hands of frontline employees, increasing their floor time, engagement, and customer experience.

To learn why task management is more critical now than ever, and how you can drive higher productivity with greater efficiency, read WorkJam’s white paper.