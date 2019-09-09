Dollar General Expanding Presence to 46 States

GOODLESTTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. is expanding its presence to 46 with the construction of new stores in Washington and Wyoming.

The initial stores currently under construction are in Centralia and Cathlamet, Wash., and Pine Bluffs, Wy. They are scheduled to celebrate grand openings in early fiscal year 2020.

"We look forward to expanding our footprint into Washington and Wyoming and the opportunity to serve new customers with value and convenience through our mission of Serving Others," said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “At Dollar General, our customers are at the center of all we do. We believe the addition of each new Dollar General store presents positive economic growth for the communities we serve through the creation of local career opportunities and the ability for customers to purchase affordable, quality items in our easy-to-shop, small box format.

"We look forward to being a long-standing business partner in each of the communities we serve and to welcoming new customers into our stores when these projects are completed next year," he added.

Each new Dollar General is expected to employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store, according to the retailer.

Goodlettsville-based Dollar General operates nearly 16,000 locations that offers carefully-curated merchandise such as health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items, refrigerated and frozen foods.