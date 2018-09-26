Dunkin' Donuts Will Start 2019 as Just Dunkin'

CANTON, Mass. — Dunkin' Donuts will officially shorten its name to just Dunkin' in January 2019.

The move is part of a multi-faceted blueprint for growth designed to transform itself into the premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand, the company announced at its Global Franchisee Convention on Sept. 25.

The new branding is intended to convey Dunkin's focus on serving great coffee fast while retaining its heritage in the form of its pink and orange colors and existing font. Starting Jan. 1, the new branding will appear on packaging as well as the company's advertising, website and social media channels.

The new Dunkin' logo will also be featured on interior and exterior signage at all new and remodeled stores in the United States. International stores will also make the changes at a later date.

"By simplifying and modernizing our name, while still paying homage to our heritage, we have an opportunity to create an incredible new energy for Dunkin', both in and outside our stores," said Tony Weisman, chief marketing officer, Dunkin' U.S.

The new branding was developed in partnership with creative and branding agencies Jones Knowles Ritchie, BBDO New York and Arc Worldwide. The new logo was tested over the last year at Dunkin' locations with its next generation design concept.

"Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin' experience for our customers," said Dunkin' Brands CEO and Dunkin' U.S. President David Hoffmann. "From our next generation restaurants, to our menu innovation, on-the-go ordering and value offerings, all delivered at the speed of Dunkin', we are working to provide our guests with great beverages, delicious food and unparalleled convenience. We believe our efforts to transform Dunkin', while still embracing our incredible heritage, will keep our brand relevant for generations to come.

While the word "donuts" will no longer appear on the logo or branding, doughnuts will remain a significant brand focus, the company said.

"We are bringing the iconic name Dunkin' to the forefront in a bold way that brings to life how we refill optimism with each cup and bring fun, joy and delight to our customers each and every day," Hoffmann added.

Canton-based Dunkin' Brands Group's 100-percent franchised business model includes more than 12,500 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.