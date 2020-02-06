E-Alternative Solutions Is Filing PMTAs

By submitting Premarket Tobacco Applications for its Leap® and Leap Go® vapor products, EAS pledges its commitment to the vapor industry and retailers by ensuring its products will remain available past the PMTA deadline in September.

To mitigate the uncertainty around PMTAs, EAS is uniquely positioned to help retailers understand the importance of FDA’s process and the impact on their business. Find out more by reading this EAS-sponsored post in CSNews.