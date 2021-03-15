E15 Reaches U.S. Milestone of 20 Billion Miles

WASHINGTON, D.C. — E15 is gaining in popularity across the United States.

According to Growth Energy, U.S. drivers logged 20 billion miles on the road using the 15-percent ethanol blended fuel. It is known at the pump as Unleaded 88.

"In an unprecedented year, hitting this milestone is a huge testament to the benefits E15 offers drivers who use it and retailers who sell it," Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said. "According to the retailers we work with day-in and day-out, selling E15 gives them a competitive advantage over other retailers, and most importantly, American drivers are showing they will keep coming back for a fuel that not only holds down costs, but also protects our air and our climate."

In 2020, the number of retail sites selling E15 grew by 10 percent. The increase brought E15 to more than 2,300 stations across 30 states, according to Growth Energy. Convenience store retailers including Casey's General Stores, Cumberland Farms, Family Express, Holiday, Kum & Go, Kwik Trip, Minnoco, Murphy USA, Protec Fuel, QuikTrip, RaceTrac Petroleum, Royal Farms, Rutter's, Sheetz and Thorntons offer E15 on the forecourt.

"Opening new markets for E15 is at the heart of Growth Energy's mission, and we're proud of this 20-billion mile marker. While we're celebrating this achievement today, and 2021 is shaping up to be a game-changer for America's biofuel sector, 20 billion miles is another milestone that we look forward to putting in the rearview mirror at a record pace," Skor said.