E15 Surpasses 1000th Station Milestone

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The availability of E15 fuel has grown over the past year, giving motorists more locations to fill up on the 15-percent ethanol fuel blend.

According to Growth Energy, more than 1,000 fuel stations around the country are now offering E15 — more than doubling the number of stations from the same time last year.

"This spectacular growth is a testament to the value E15 brings to fuel retailers and consumers," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "Forward-thinking retailers have figured out that giving their customers more fuel choices is smart business and American drivers have figured out that E15 allows them to save money at the pump all while making a smarter choice for their engines and the environment."

E15 works for 2001 car models and newer, and typically saves up to 10 cents per gallon.

Leading retailers including Casey's General Stores, Cenex, Family Express, Kum & Go LC, Kwik Trip Inc., MAPCO, Minnoco, Murphy USA Inc., Protec Fuel, QuikTrip Corp., RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., Sheetz Inc., and Thorntons Inc. offer E15 at 1,039 locations across the United States.

Many of these are in major metropolitan areas including Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; and San Antonio.

Based in Washington, D.C., Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol.