EG America Streamlines Alcoholic Beverage Purchasing & Reconciliation

TAMPA, Fla. — EG America LLC, the North American division of global EG Group, tapped Fintech as their exclusive provider of payments for alcoholic beverages, as well as DSD packaged products delivered by their alcohol distributors.

The partnership will equip EG America with a streamlined payment process for nearly 1,000 convenience store locations across the country.

Additionally, Fintech's seamless integration into EG America's back office system will present an end-to-end view of their alcoholic beverage purchasing and reconciliation process, while reducing manual data entry at each location, the company announced.

"Fintech offers EG America a comprehensive solution for both purchasing and inventory insight of alcoholic beverages, helping us efficiently manage the complexity of invoicing and payments within the industry structure. Streamlining this process will allow EG America associates to focus on the customers' needs within our stores," said Jay Erickson, president of EG America. "With Fintech's extensive distributor relationships, we see this as a strategic partnership to seamlessly support expansion of EG Group stores throughout the US."

Founded in 2001 by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louise Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway.

Fintech is a solutions provider for beverage alcohol management who offers an OneSource solution with a suite of profit-building products and services for alcohol distributors and retailers.

"We are honored to be selected as a valued, strategic partner of EG America, and to be trusted as their sole provider of payment and data solutions for their beverage alcohol category. We've been providing beverage alcohol management products to convenience store retailers for over 28 years, and we're proud to provide EG America with the tools they need to continue their exponential growth," said Fintech President Tad Phelps.