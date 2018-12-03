Eggnog Hops Back Into Rutter's Stores

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is bringing back eggnog for a limited time in recognition of the upcoming Easter holiday.

Starting March 12, all Rutter's convenience stores will offer Rutter's eggnog in half gallons and pints while supplies last. According to the company, it decided to bring back eggnog to provide customers with more variety for their family gatherings.

"The decision to bring back eggnog for the Easter weekend was an easy choice. We know how much our customers love Rutter's eggnog during the holiday season, so why not bring it back for another great family gathering weekend and the couple weeks leading up to it," said Derek Gaskins, chief customer officer.

"We know customers will enjoy this limited time offering of our Easter Eggnog and hope to continue to fill their needs with Rutter's Beverage Co. products," he added.

Rutter's eggnog follows the traditional recipe that uses milk, cream, sugar, whipped egg whites and egg yolks.

Based in York, Rutter's operates more than 60 c-stores in central Pennsylvania.