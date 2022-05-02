EIQ BrandLab Garners Seven Digital Excellence Awards

CHICAGO — EIQ BrandLab, the full-service strategic marketing and creative agency operated by EnsembleIQ for the global business-to-business market, took home seven AVA Digital Awards for digital excellence.

EnsembleIQ is the parent company of Convenience Store News.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communications. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Each of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with clients ranging from consumer product goods (CPG) brands to enterprise technology companies.

Of the seven awards, three were Platinum Awards, including one for a Convenience Store News collaboration, and four were Gold Awards.

The Platinum honors were:

Web Interactive Capabilities: Convenience Store News and EJ Gallo, Just Chillin': How to Get More Out of Ready-to-Drink Beverage Sales

Native Advertising: Progressive Grocer, Europe, Home of Cheese

Website, Shopper Marketing: Progressive Grocer and Anheuser-Busch, IGNITE

The Gold honors were:

Website Redesign: EnsembleIQ

Microsite: Consumer Goods Technology and SAP, Reimagine Consumer Products

White Paper: Consumer Goods Technology and Google, Retail and CPG Reinvented

Web Infographics: Progressive Grocer and Bumble Bee, Seafood Future: Bumble Bee Eliminates Plastic Waste

"EIQ BrandLab aspires to be a true firebrand in business marketing, and we're honored to work with some of the most forward-thinking companies in retail, healthcare and hospitality. We are very proud to have been recognized by the AVA Digital Awards for our work," said Darren Ursino, vice president, brand engagement, EnsembleIQ

"The redesigned EnsembleIQ corporate website, created by EIQ BrandLab, has been well received by our audience. We are very pleased to have received this honor from the AVA Digital Awards," said Joe Territo, executive vice president, content and communications, EnsembleIQ.

In late 2021, EnsembleIQ expanded BrandLab into an independent business unit to provide cutting-edge creative capabilities delivered through platforms beyond its own business-to-business (B2B) media brands.

BrandLab is positioned as a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency for the global B2B market, with deep specialization in retail, consumer brands, technology and hospitality sectors. From bold brand ideation and go-to-market strategy to lead generation and immersive digital experiences, the agency delivers insight-driven marketing that forms meaningful connections with brands and industry leaders.

With this expansion, BrandLab has defined a new, exclusive "Growth Action Framework" that is designed to take clients from upstream business evolution with brand innovation and creative positioning through transformative 360-degree marketing activation.

Clients include Fibre Box Association, AWS, SAP, Anheuser-Busch, Constellation Brands, DISH Network and Hughes Network Systems among others.

It was named Digital Team of the Year by Folio's Eddie and Ozzie Awards last year.

Chicago-based EnsembleIQ is a global business media company with more than 20 storied brands spanning print, digital, social, virtual and live events that play a vital role in shaping the future of retail, hospitality and healthcare.