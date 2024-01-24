Elite Lineup of Retailers Set to Speak at 2024 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

TAMPA, Fla. — The ninth annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX), hosted by Convenience Store News, is shaping up to be the foodservice event of the year for the convenience store industry.

Slated for May 2-3 in Tampa, the theme of this year's multiexperiential event is "Finding Your Secret Sauce." From beverage strategies and cutting-edge technology to proprietary food offerings and creating an exceptional service culture, the best convenience stores are differentiating themselves to win market share today and into the future.

Foodservice leaders from across the c-store channel will participate in two days of education, collaboration, networking and problem-solving as they explore the ways retailers are harnessing innovation and future-forward strategies to create a competitive advantage for themselves.

Among the confirmed speakers are Ben Lucky, vice president of foodservice, Cal's Convenience; Liza Salaria, senior principal consultant, Impact 21; Tony Sparks, head of Customer Wow!, Curby's Express Market; and Shawn Barnes, director of foodservice, Murphy USA Inc./QuickChek.

Also on the agenda are Brian Sullenger, director of category management and merchandising, Parkland USA; Mendy Meriweather, director of fresh foods and beverages, Wawa Inc.; Ed Burcher, partner, Business Accelerator Team; and Jim Bressi, vice president of foodservice, The Spinx Co.

The speakers will tackle a myriad of topics around differentiation, including:

Successful Winning Strategies for Prepared Foods, Dispensed Beverages and Bakery

Profitability in the Face of Changing Market Dynamics

Best Practices and Future Trends in Dispensed Beverages

Building Loyalty Through Guest Engagement — Augmenting Your Digital Strategy With Physical Programs

Trends in C-store Innovation: Impact of EVs, Technology, Drive-Thrus, Mobile Ordering, etc.

The Evolution and Future of C-store Foodservice

As in previous years, CFX 2024 will also include the highly praised Power Hour of one-on-one business meetings among attendees, and the presentation of CSNews' Foodservice Innovators Awards.

Expected to be on hand to receive their awards are the 2024 Innovators of the Year winners:

Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year: Gold Medal, Twice Daily; Silver Medal, Rutter's

Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year: Gold Medal, Curby's Express; Silver Medal, 7-Eleven Inc.

Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations: Gold Medal, Casey's General Stores Inc.; Silver Medal, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Innovator to Watch: Gold Medal, Murphy USA/QuickChek; Silver Medal, OnCue

Foodservice Innovator of the Year: Gold Medal, Wawa; Silver Medal, GetGo

In addition, this year's event will feature a guided food and retail tour exploring Tampa's most delicious and innovative restaurants, food shops and markets.

Attendance is by invitation only. Convenience store retailers may request an invite from Don Longo at [email protected]. Sponsorships are available for suppliers, wholesalers and solution providers. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Paula Lashinsky, senior vice president, group publisher, US Grocery & Convenience Group, at [email protected] or (917) 446-4117.

For more information on CFX 2024, click here.