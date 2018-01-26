Empire Petroleum & GPM Manage Alcohol Sales With Fintech Pacts

TAMPA, Fla. — More convenience stores have formed partnerships with Fintech to help manage alcoholic beverage sales.

Empire Petroleum Partners reached a pact with Fintech to offer OneSource Solution for its 1,700 dealer sites spanning 31 states. Among the benefits from the partnership, the dealers will be able to gain insight into their alcohol spend, track their invoices online, and avoid late payment penalties.

Dallas-based Empire Petroleum distributes branded and unbranded motor fuel products in 31 states, operating convenience stores under the Fast Market brand.

In addition, GPM Investments selected Fintech to help manage its beverage alcohol business nationwide. The company added more than 700 new locations through the month of December.

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments operates or supplies fuel to more than 1,100 stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Tampa-based Fintech is a resource for beverage alcohol management and regulatory information, offers a OneSource solution with a suite of profit-building products and services for alcohol distributors and retailers. The company manages more than 470,000 industry relationships and services more than 3,200 distributors in the United States.