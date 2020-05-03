Energy North Group Implements Compliance Management Software

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Energy North Group (ENG) selected Compliance Safe as its software service to manage the company's permit, license and certification renewals process.

"I was introduced to Compliance Safe at NACS 2019 and immediately was drawn to this tool for ENG," said Joe Green, ENG director of operations. "We think Compliance Safe is perfect for managing document compliance at our 47 retail locations that include: Haffner c-stores, various branded gas stations, car washes, as well as Subway and Aroma Joe's Coffee that we either franchise or manage on our sites. The Compliance Safe dashboard with automated alerts is much more functional than excel and user-friendly for our store managers."

A division of retail management company StrasGlobal, the Compliance Safe software was designed in 2015 as a proprietary compliance management tool and introduced to the c-store industry in 2019.

"We know that permit, license and certification renewals can be tedious and time-consuming — an operations task that can easily fall through the cracks," said Compliance Safe Director of Business Development Gerry Gabel. "Built by retailers for retailers, Compliance Safe software solution tracks the permits, licenses and certifications renewal process. Monitored through a secure dashboard, Compliance Safe saves hours of time to track and initiate renewals. Think of it as insurance against a critical permit or certificate expiring and causing a disruption in store operation."

Based in Lawrence, Mass., Energy North Group has wholesale distribution and retail operations throughout New England and New York.