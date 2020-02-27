Enmarket Among First to Leverage New Skip & Paytronix Partnership

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket is the first retailer to go live with Skip's mobile checkout integration with Paytronix Systems, which is designed to help increase store traffic, drive revenue growth and enhance shopper engagement.

The Skip mobile checkout app offers customers a frictionless, personalized experience through which they can accumulate loyalty points, receive discounts and participate in ongoing promotions.

The integration is available at all Enmarket convenience stores.

"Enmarket is excited to offer our mobile checkout customers a seamless integration with our Enjoy Rewards program," said Matt Clements, vice president of marketing at Enmarket. "Linking the Enmarket and Skip accounts is simple, and after the accounts are connected, there's nothing else the customer needs to do to accumulate points and redeem rewards."

The integration with Paytronix follows another recent integration between Skip and the FIS Global loyalty program.

Mobile reaches the 20 percent of customers who engage with a brand the most frequently, making them among the most valuable, according to Paytronix.

"Paytronix is an industry loyalty leader and provides both high-quality loyalty and a first-class user experience," said CEO Chase Thomason. "This natural partnership will enable both Skip and Paytronix to continue providing a robust value proposition for retail partners and a notable checkout experience for shoppers."

Savannah-based Enmarket operates 125 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and a fast casual restaurant.