Enmarket Deploys New Customer Experience Management Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket is teaming with Service Management Group (SMG) to amplify the voice of the customer and enhance the customer experience through a new customer experience management program.

The convenience store retailer is working with SMG to capture location-level customer feedback across its network. The real-time customer feedback is delivered to the smg360 platform to provide Enmarket with key customer experience metrics, strategic areas of focus and location-level insights.

"In a business that depends on foot traffic and visit frequency, we know the in-store experience is at the heart of everything we do," said Enmarket President Brett Giesick. "As we refined our brand loyalty strategy, it was clear SMG had the tools and know-how to help us elevate the customer experience and increase guest satisfaction."

The platform capabilities and SMG's hands-on professional services will help Enmarket uncover actionable insights that advance the program and drive business outcomes, according to SMG.

"We're excited to partner with Enmarket on this important guest loyalty initiative," said SMG Vice President of Customer Engagement Katie Cofer. "In combination with our experience management platform, our industry benchmarks will help Enmarket identify what matters most to customers and provide leadership with actionable ways to continually improve the guest experience."

Savannah-based Enmarket operates 128 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and a fast casual restaurant.