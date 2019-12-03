Enmarket Opens Its First Store With a Drive-Thru

POOLER, Ga. — Enmarket opened its largest convenience store yet with a 6,366-square-foot location on Pooler Parkway. It features the chain's first drive-thru window, serving fresh food and beverages from The Eatery, Enmarket's proprietary restaurant.

Other store features include touchless bathrooms, exposed ceilings, ample parking and outdoor seating. The forecourt has 20 fueling stations and one electric vehicle charging station.

"This is the largest Enmarket we've built from the ground up," stated Enmarket President Brett Giesick. "We're excited to announce this new location, and believe it serves as a fine example of our dedication to providing customers with quality service and food."

The new store also has certain features that are not seen by customers but contribute to better service, such as a redesigned, more efficient kitchen and an improved vendor receiving area, the company said.

The Pooler store is part of Enmarket's ongoing expansion plan, which includes the rebuild of its existing c-store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Savannah, Ga.; a future store in Port Wentworth, Ga.; and a new headquarters complex that includes a rebuild of the Enmarket on U.S. 17 at Chatham Parkway.

Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket operates 124 c-stores and 14 quick-service restaurants throughout Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.