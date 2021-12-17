EnsembleIQ Names New Executive VP of Operations

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News parent company EnsembleIQ (EIQ) promoted Derek Estey to executive vice president of operations.

This new position, which includes new event operations oversight responsibilities, follows years of Estey's high-value impact on EIQ operations — effectively creating a new structure, workflows, processes and clear communications resulting in seamless collaboration among the company's many leading retail, healthcare and technology brands to most effectively serve audience members and customers, according to EIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick.

"Derek's proven track record of driving improvements to assure cohesive fulfillment of customer needs across EnsembleIQ brands and product offerings in Canada and the U.S. will further enhance the company's events business," Litterick said. "Following years of significant changes in how retail, healthcare and technology executives and suppliers throughout North America share information and establish connections, it's essential for EnsembleIQ to continuously evolve how we fulfill those needs."

Based outside of Toronto, Estey joined EIQ in 2015 as part of the company's acquisition of Fulcrum Media, where he had been an employee since 2006. He initially managed print production and design for EIQ's Canadian brands. In 2018, Estey's responsibilities were expanded to include oversight of those areas for the entire EnsembleIQ enterprise, including brands based in the United States.

Estey also spent 10 years teaching design, media technology and project management courses at Ryerson University in Toronto.

As executive vice president of operations, Estey will oversee event operations in addition to digital operations, graphic design, BrandLab and print production. Specifically in event operations, Estey will be supported by Megan Judkins, vice president of events, who will manage all EIQ show directors and event producers.

Estey's leadership is especially important to EIQ white label events business, providing custom experiences for customers seeking to deliver thought leadership while connecting with targeted audiences in engaging environments with seamless execution, according to Litterick.

Chicago-based EIQ is a global business media company with more than 20 storied brands spanning print, digital, social, virtual and live events that play a vital role in shaping the future of retail, hospitality and healthcare.