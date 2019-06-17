European Loyalty Platform Makes U.S. Debut

OSLO, Norway — Liquid Barcodes, a leading loyalty marketing platform for convenience store retailers in Europe, announced its launch in North America.

Headquartered in Norway, Liquid Barcodes specializes in the fuel and convenience sector. The marketing technology company currently works with retailer and CPG companies across Europe and Asia, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, Shell Oil, Red Bull and Coca-Cola.

The Liquid Barcodes platform offers a flexible customer engagement solution that can manage a retailer’s complete loyalty program or simply plug and play into any existing program. The approach is unique and uses the latest gamification techniques, according to the company.

“As the world’s largest convenience market, we’ve had incredible interest from U.S. retailers who are looking for new technology partners to manage their customer communications and loyalty marketing programs,” said CEO Mats Danielsen. “With our unique ‘customer connection cycle,’ retail stores are quickly and easily empowered with the leading-edge digital capabilities they need to drive customer behavior — both new and repeat traffic.”

The company’s North American launch follows other recent milestones: