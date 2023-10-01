Every Transaction Speaks Volumes: How Payment Data Can Turbocharge Your Loyalty Program

The boom of digital spaces fundamentally changed the ways consumers communicate with brands. Customers are now being inundated with marketing messages online—making them less receptive to generic messaging. In order to engage with customers in a personalized way, C-stores need richer and more consistent streams of data. Currently, much of their data is being pulled from a loyalty program, but many customers simply do not sign up—and those that do often become inactive. That’s why PayiQ developed an innovative solution that allows businesses to capture insights on 100% of previously anonymous customers by gathering detailed transaction data.