EVgo Increases California Charging Station Network by 40%

LOS ANGELES — EVgo is expanding its charging station network in California by 40 percent.

To date, EVgo has opened more than 100 new fast chargers throughout California and expects to open more than 200 new fast chargers in the state by the end of 2019.

"EVgo is enabling electric for all by building our fast charging stations in the places where EV drivers live, work and shop," said EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi. "EVgo's California network will grow by 40 percent this year, and today, 80 percent of California EV drivers live within a 15-minute drive of one of 300 EVgo reliable and convenient fast charging stations."

With more than more than 750 locations and more than 1,200 DC fast chargers in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 180,000 customers. Nationally, more than 100 million Americans live within a 15-minute drive of one of EVgo's fast charging stations.

EVgo has focused its network growth in locations that serve the needs of the newest EV adopters who work and live in dense urban environments, particularly residents of multi-unit dwellings who typically rely on public stations to meet their EV fast charging needs, the company stated. EVgo chargers are powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Based in Los Angeles, EVgo is the nation's largest fast charging public network for EVs.