Express Mart Implements Tobacco Scan Data Reporting Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Express Mart Convenience Stores tapped SKUPOS Inc. as its tobacco scan data reporting service provider.

The partnership with SKUPOS, the San Francisco-based convenience store data analytics solutions provider, enables Express Mart to receive scan incentives from major tobacco companies via its Tobacco Scan Data Reporting Program.

The service also enables Express Mart to offer tobacco products at cheaper prices through loyalty reporting, as well as multi-pack discounts.

"SKUPOS allows us to be nimble and maintain our position as being the best in the industry, and they have proven this since we started working together," said Mike Askwith, president of marketing and operations, and Tim Gorman, IT manager at Express Mart. "With loyalty being a huge part of our future landscape, we are craving that data as well. Using this data, we’ve been able to partner with vendors to meet or beat the street prices of our competitors."

Express Mart rolled out the SKUPOS Tobacco Scan Data Reporting Program at 77 stores in February.

Jake Bolling, CEO and co-founder of SKUPOS, added, "We’re incredibly excited to partner with a forward-looking organization like Express Mart. Their team continues to view technology as a tool to help further their growth and a driver in their ability to innovate for their customers. In the utilization of the SKUPOS platform, Express Mart will unlock existing and future opportunities to meet evolving consumer demand in this dynamic market."

Express Mart’s parent company, Petr-All Petroleum Consulting Corp., was established in 1975 in Dryden, N.Y. The first Express Mart location opened in 1989. Family owned and operated, the business now has more than 85 corporate and franchise retail outlets throughout New York.