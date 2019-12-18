ExtraMile Enhances Rewards Program to Include Franchisees

SAN RAMON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC tapped KickBack Rewards Systems to enhance its Extras rewards program to include franchisees.

The new program will leverage KickBack Rewards Systems' technologies and program management services to integrate the Extras reward program to the various point-of-sale solutions used by ExtraMile franchisees.

The enhanced program will also allow franchisees to participate in and offer vendor-sponsored discounts, as well as comply with any data reporting requirements.

"We are excited to continue the evolution of our successful Extras rewards program to increase the value we bring to franchisees and consumers," said ExtraMile President Paul Casadont. "We are looking forward to a strong relationship with KRS that brings everincreasing value to our brand."

A rollout of the integrated and updated solution will begin rolling out at select sites in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Nevada. The plan is to continuously upgrade sites through the first months of 2020 and complete the project by April 2020, according to ExtraMile.

"ExtraMile is a marquee brand in the industry and we are thrilled to get to work alongside their forward-thinking management team to take the Extras rewards program to the next level," commented Patrick Lewis, CEO of KickBack Rewards Systems. "ExtraMile is a good fit with the products and services we currently provide and is aligned with our roadmap of future innovations."

KickBack Rewards Systems is a loyalty and data services company.

ExtraMile is a joint venture between Chevron USA Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc. It operates more than 900 convenience stores.