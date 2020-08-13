Exxon Mobil Teams Up With Waze to Offer Contactless Fuel Payment

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil is partnering with navigation app Waze to add a new payment option at 11,500 Exxon or Mobil stations across the United States. Waze will now automatically display a prompt for contactless payment through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app upon arrival at a participating gas station.

The notification that drivers can safely and securely pay for fuel using Exxon Mobil Rewards+ will appear after the vehicle has come to a complete stop. Drivers can then select their fuel pump number from inside their vehicle or aim their smartphone at the pump's QR code, after which the app coordinates the transaction.

Drivers will be able to access Exxon Mobil Rewards+ in just a few clicks if it is already installed. If the app isn't installed, Waze app integration will direct them to download it in the app store.

All major credit cards, debit cards, ExxonMobil credit cards, checking account and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, can be added to Exxon Mobil Rewards+. The app has the same security standards required of banks to keep data private and secure.

This seamless integration of the driving and fueling experience is not only convenient for drivers, but minimizes time and contact with additional screens and PIN pads at the pump, according to ExxonMobil.

Based in Spring, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.