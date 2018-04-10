Family Express' Entry Into New Market Part of 'Most Ambitious' Development Schedule in Its History

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Family Express Corp. is entering a new market in suburban Indianapolis as part of a move that the convenience store chain called the most ambitious development schedule in its 20-year history.

This move includes the development of sites under contract in Carmel, Zionsville and Whitestown. The Carmel store, according to the retailer, will feature a unique Art Deco architectural style as mandated by the local community.

Family Express plans to open five stores in 2018. It is on schedule to deliver two stores that are currently under construction before Christmas.

The chain's new 5,500-square-foot prototype store features a strong emphasis on Family Express' proprietary Cravin's To Order restaurants (CTO). The CTO menu includes fresh, made-to-order pizza, boneless wings, pretzels, breakfast bowls and breakfast sandwiches. Interior and exterior seating is available for 28 customers.

CTO restaurants are replenished daily by the Family Express Central Distribution Center.

All new Family Express stores also feature a pet wash and the ability to purchase a car wash code that is digitally redeemable at any Family Express car wash.

Valparaiso-based Family Express operates c-stores throughout Northwest and Central Indiana.