Family Express Passes Tax Savings on to Staff

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Following the recent tax package approved by Congress, Family Express Corp. is upping its starting wage to $11 per hour.

The convenience store retailer pre-empted large brick and mortar retailers, such as Wal-Mart, in April of 2015 with an above market starting wage. This latest move is a continuation of that strategy, according to the company.

"We feel obligated to pass on a significant portion of the tax savings to our staff. Our employees are the ones that exemplify the unique brand promise that we extend to our valued customers day after day. This higher starting wage, in combination with our robust benefits package, highlights our ongoing commitment to maintain our position as an employer of choice in the communities that we serve," commented President and CEO Gus Olympidis.

He stressed that the tax package is permanent, so instead of a one-time bonus, the pay adjustment will be permanent.

The company said this move complements its impressive store manager starting annual compensation of $50,000.

Family Express opened in 1975 and operates stores throughout Northwest and Central Indiana.