Family Express Tripling Size of Its Bakery Distribution Center

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Family Express Corp. has nearly reached a major growth milestone with the impending completion of an expansion to its bakery distribution center.

The multimillion-dollar project will add 25,000 square feet to the existing 10,000-square-foot facility at its Valparaiso headquarters, reported The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Once it opens, the distribution center will be better as well as bigger, according to founder and CEO Gus Olympidis.

"It's designed to be state-of-the-art in every element with safety being the strategic objective," Olympidis said. "It will be substantially bigger in size as the bakery grows."

Olympidis noted that Family Express, which has pursued an ambitious growth plan in recent years, outgrew its previous facility. In 2015, the company hired more workers and raised its production capacity from 17,000 baked goods per day to 50,000 per day, but it has since added 12 more convenience stores and plans on more. The bakery distribution center services the entire chain.

Once the expansion opens, the facility will go from four loading docks for trucks to 12, which Olympidis called "significant."

The larger facility should not only give the company breathing room but is expected to contribute to future growth.

"It allows our company to prepare for the future," Olympidis said. "We've been having a hard time keeping up with the demands of the current day, but this will allow us to look forward to the next page."

Valparaiso-based Family Express operates 75 c-stores throughout northwest and central Indiana.