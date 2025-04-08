FDA's Crackdown on Flavored Vapor Products Survives Supreme Court Challenge

In its opinion, the court stated the FDA did not act arbitrarily and capriciously because the marketing denial orders were sufficiently consistent with the agency's previous guidance regarding scientific evidence necessary for authorization.

The court's ruling also noted the FDA had stated the marketing plan from Wages and White Lion Investments dba Triton Distribution would be an important factor in evaluating its application, but did not ultimately consider the marketing plan. It sent the case back to the Fifth Circuit to reevaluate under the correct standard whether the agency's failure to review marketing plans in the PMTA was a harmless error. Its ruling could still lead to an eventual decision in favor of Triton.

Triton plans to continue litigation, according to report from The Associated Press. Triton attorney Eric Heyer expressed disappointment with the ruling but stated that Triton believes in "the great harm reduction potential" of its products.

Yolonda Richardson, president and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, hailed the decision as "a major victory for the health of America's kids and efforts to protect them from the flavored e-cigarettes that have fueled a youth nicotine addiction crisis."

However, the decision could ultimately become moot, as President Donald Trump has reportedly promised to "save" vaping, according to the news outlet.

To date, the FDA has rejected more than 1 million nicotine products formulated to taste like fruit, candy or other sweet flavors because their manufacturers did not meet the legal requirement of demonstrating that their flavored vapes had a net public benefit.