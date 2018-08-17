Few Iconic Brands Appear on Gen Z's Shopping Lists

BELLEVUE, Wash. — At the moment, Generation Z are fairly brand-agnostic, with the exception of a few iconic brands, the latest report from The Hartman Group found.

"We find, at this stage of their lives, Gen Z are fairly brand-agnostic, except for a few iconic brands like Oreo, Goldfish or Cheetos," sais Laurie Demeritt, CEO of The Hartman Group. "Because these are typically what teens are buying for themselves, brand matters as a sign of quality."

According to Gen Z 2018, when it comes to groceries, teenagers don’t really begin to think about shopping until after high school, when they begin doing more of it for themselves. This means that most don't have well-developed personal opinions about brands, retailers or channels, or purchasing criteria yet.



"With more independence and responsibility for shopping, high school graduates are in a formative period regarding their brand and retailer perceptions and shopping habits," Demeritt commented. "Younger teens, however, are mostly helping their parents."

The Hartman Group's Gen Z 2018 report explores this generation's values, attitudes and approaches when it comes to food and beverages, eating and cooking, health and wellness, sources of information and inspiration, food retail, and restaurants. Gen Z 2018 focuses on Gen Z teens aged 12-20, with relevant comparisons to older generations, including millennials, Gen X and baby boomers. For more information, click here.

Bellevue-based The Hartman Group is a provider of custom consumer research, predictive analytics, trend-forward insights and consulting solutions to companies across the broad spectrum of the food and beverage industry.