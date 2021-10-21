First Fully Branded Nouria Fuel Station & C-store Unveiled in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nouria Energy unveiled its first fully branded fuel and convenience store, marking the company's first step toward positioning itself to be a top-tier supplier under the Nouria brand.

Located at 2416 Cranberry Hwy in Wareham, Mass., the site showcases a modern design and a more spacious, brighter layout. It offers an expansive line of new products and services, including:

Electric vehicle charging stations;

A wide variety of fresh, healthy foods and an assortment of new-age beverages;

The company's proprietary coffee brand, Café Nouria;

New England's favorite authentic Italian restaurant, Amato's, which offers meals made in-store as well as through online and mobile ordering; and

Wi-Fi and a seating area where customers can relax and enjoy their meals or beverages.

"There is new development around this location, so we saw an immediate need to serve the growing neighborhoods," said Tony El-Nemr, president and CEO of Nouria Energy. "This was the perfect opportunity for us to test the Nouria top-tier fuel brand, at a state-of-the-art facility and I am thrilled we are part of this thriving community."

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature Nouria leadership, the Wareham store team, and several town dignitaries. During that time, the company will make a $1,000 donation to the Wareham Free Library.

Founded by El-Nemr in 1989, Worcester-based Nouria Energy owns 166 convenience store locations, 148 of which are company operated, 56 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, an award winning Whately Diner, and a wholesale business.