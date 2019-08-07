First of Several Parker's Kitchen Stores Debuts in Charleston Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's investment to open nine Parker's Kitchen locations across the Charleston, S.C., area is coming to fruition.

The Savannah-based convenience store retailer opened its first Charleston-area retail store at 115 S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, S.C., on July 1.

Located near Main Street and the expanding population base in Berkeley County, the store marks Parker's 58th location in its portfolio.

"We're thrilled to open our newest store in Moncks Corner and to serve the needs of our customers in Berkeley County," said Parker's Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We have aggressive growth plans for the Charleston area and look forward to sharing our award-winning food, exceptional customer service and incredible attention to detail with customers across the region.

"At Parker's Kitchen, we have a deep commitment to elevating the convenience store experience in Charleston and giving back to every community where we do business," he added.

The new Parker's Kitchen in Moncks Corner offers:

Fresh, never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded chicken tenders;

Popular items like cheese grits, breakfast casserole and more;

Freshly brewed sweet tea and lemonade;

Bean-to-cup guaranteed fresh coffee ground and brewed on demand;

Convenient ordering kiosks; and

Indoor seating.

All food is homemade on-site from the freshest ingredients. The Moncks Corner location features a dedicated Parker's Kitchen team, led by Store Manager Tracey Graham and Kitchen Manager Jennifer Jackson.

"Our award-winning Southern-inspired food — which is available for breakfast, lunch or dinner — is an ideal alternative to traditional fast food," said Parker. "We recently won the Convenience Store News Foodservice Leader of the Year Award for our delicious menu of items made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients, like your grandmother would make."

The new Moncks Corner store is the first of nine Parker's Kitchen locations to open in the metro Charleston area this year, marking a $50 million investment by the company. Other locations opening this year include Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Cane Bay and West Ashley, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The retailer plans to employ 1,200 people across the region.

Parker's operates 58 c-stores across Georgia and South Carolina.