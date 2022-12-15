Flavor & Packaging Among Trends to Watch in Beverages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tropical and tangy beverages will kick off the new year, reported beverage development company Flavorman.

This year, the industry can expect to see more beverages that include pineapple, mango and grapefruit, with floral elderflower and soothing lavender providing a sophisticated essence and a balanced blend of flavors, according to Flavorman's 2023 beverage trends forecast.

Last year, Flavorman predicted beverage market trends like the return of bold classics, including cherry, watermelon and apple, the company said. These simple, tried-and-true beverages increased in popularity in the manufacturer space in 2022.

"Much like patterns in other markets, we're predicting a transition toward functionality, simplicity and natural alternatives in the beverage space," said David Dafoe, Flavorman founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to bring back another year of predictions and hope they're as enjoyable for everyone else as it is for us to have these conversations. The industry can expect energetic and effervescent flavors, and there will be a big emphasis on simplicity in terms of product appearance. Overall, another big year for changes in trend popularity."

The predicted shift to tropical and tangy in 2023 coincides with the general market leaning toward better-for-you alternatives, while consumers are expected to gravitate toward "less is more" when it comes to color, packaging and design.

Additionally, environmentally friendly materials and sustainable packages should remain a primary focus as the general public searches for recyclable alternatives. The market is also expected to see an emphasis on clean ingredient statements.

Functional ingredients from natural sources will continue trending upward with nods toward subtle sweetness and the inclusion of elements with reputable health benefits, according to Flavorman experts.

"2023 is shaping up to be another year of returning to simplicity when it comes to beverages," said Tom Gibson, chief flavorist, Flavorman. "The ongoing clean and natural trend in the beverage space shows us how the quality of ingredients is shaping how consumers value what they're drinking, and there is now a constant emphasis on what we're fueling our bodies with along with the added health benefits."

Key predicted trends include:

Color Trends: Less is More — beverages are focusing mainly on flavor and function and less on coloration.

Ingredient Trends: Function is Key — Product ingredients are also shifting to simpler components for function and health, with even added sugars increasingly removed in favor of natural sugars from juice.

Flavor Trends: A Balanced Blend — The flavor trend is shifting toward uncomplicated citruses with growing interest in orange, grapefruit, lime and other berry blends.

Technological Trends: Innovation & Process — Retailers are striving to obtain organic certification; co-packing companies are slowly but steadily shifting toward environmentally safer packing materials; T-perforation options for shrink-sleeves will make it easier to efficiently recycle aluminum cans; and the use of PET and polyester bottling is a notable concern for environmentalists and consumers.

Flavorman's full 2023 beverage trends report is available here.

Based in Louisville, Flavorman is a custom beverage development company that helps clients bring custom products to market from concept to production planning and quality control.