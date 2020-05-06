Food & Beverage Veteran Will Help Shape Cruizers' Foodservice Program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Holmes Oil Co. named Chris Postlewaite the new director of foodservice for its Cruizers convenience store brand.

In his new role, Postlewaite will be responsible for concept development and marketing of all of Cruizers' prepared food; its refrigerated fresh food program; its dispensed beverage programs; and supply chain management.

"Cruizers is always updating our food and beverage program to cater to consumers' changing tastes and preferences," said Edward Holmes, president and CEO of Holmes Oil. "With 25 years of experience developing and managing programs for convenience stores and restaurants, Chris will be integral in helping us drive new product innovations and partnerships."

Postlewaite previously headed the food and beverage group at Temple, Texas-based CEFCO Convenience Stores, where he oversaw all restaurant operations and marketing for Subway, Which Wich, Little Caesar's, Carl's Jr, Sonic and Huddle House, as well as all category management of c-store food and dispensed beverages.

He also previously held a marketing role at Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments and owned and operated restaurants and c-stores.

"As part of the Cruizers team, I have the opportunity to take a local chain and help it develop a top-notch food program that will fuel the company's growth today and far into the future," Postlewaite said. "I'm eager to help Cruizers build its brand identity — one that is centered on the high quality of our food and drinks."

Cruizers stores offer a variety of freshly made grab-and-go items, including hand-tossed pizzas, the brand's signature chicken, sandwiches, hot dogs and baked goods, as well as fountain drinks with chewy ice and bean-to-cup coffee. In addition to managing and growing these offerings, Postlewaite also will be responsible for managing the franchise relationship with the Subway store at Cruizers' Pittsboro, N.C. location.

Headquartered in Chapel, Hill Cruizers is a division of Holmes Oil Co. and operates 26 c-stores throughout central North Carolina.