FoodInsight: Convenience Is More Important Than Ever

As cities start to open again, convenience is more important than ever.

Many Americans have become accustomed to eating in their car as indoor dining is still not at full capacity. Bite-sized snacks and easy-to-grab-and-go meals are more important now whether they are needed during a morning commute or a road trip.

Taking a deep dive into Datassential’s 2021 Convenience Store Keynote, we can begin to understand the attitudes toward the market, as operators are still trying to navigate COVID-19 and added restrictions.