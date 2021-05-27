FoodInsight: Getting Salty

"When it rains, it pours" was the adage created by the Morton Salt company more than 100 years ago to advertise its products’ pourability even in wet, rainy weather. In this season of springtime showers, consider the role of salt, as well as its savory flavor, in less obvious applications.

An unexpected pop of salty or savory flavors in an indulgent dessert or drink items can provide that wow factor consumers are looking for.

Salted caramel is a well-known flavor, according to Datassential’s FLAVOR database, with 91 percent of consumers knowing it. And sea salt caramel is trending in consumers’ minds, with rapidly increasing awareness and a 5 percent increase in consumers loving it compared to two years ago. These flavors apply readily to ice cream, shakes, doughnuts, cookies, and more.

