FoodInsight: Global Game Changers

Convenience store concepts continue to adapt to stand out in a crowded landscape, and international convenience stores provide inspiration for both culinary and automation game-changing ideas to excite shoppers.

International convenience markets have capitalized on simplifying the consumer experience with streamlined processes such as cashless checkout, delivery and easy-to-use apps, as well as food that drives traffic to the stores. According to Datassential’s International Concepts: C-Stores report, 42 percent of U.S. consumers think about hot food bar/ready-to-eat foods when asked about international convenience stores.

Global flavors and formats are not out of bounds for convenience channel shoppers. In fact, consumers who shop at 7-Eleven are more likely to love Asian-inspired products like mochi, milk tea and yakisoba, according to Datassential’s FLAVOR database.