FoodInsight: Global Trendspotting

Strolling down the aisles of the grocery store, there are so many globally influenced brands driving innovation forward. According to Datassential’s Global Retail Trendspotting report, 53 percent of consumers are “interested in seeing more globally inspired food and beverage at their local retail store.”

It’s not just independent retailers hopping on this trend, either. Retail leaders including Target and Trader Joe’s have showcased private-label and niche global products handpicked for their shelves. These products range from a hint of spice from Mexican cuisine to complex, Japanese umami flavors, as consumers seek out new flavors to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.