FoodInsight: Keeping the Innovative Spirit of 2020 Alive

2020 was a year for the history books, and 2021 will continue to usher in a wave of change shaped by COVID-19. The food and beverage ecosystem shifted in material ways, including a massive migration to delivery, food shortages, and a shift of consumer dollars away from restaurants. And this all happened in rapid succession.

The ingenuity and creativity of the restaurant community was on display as they established new trends like cocktails-to-go and family meal kits. Virtual restaurants rolled into the suburbs, bringing trends to consumers no longer commuting to a city center.

2021 is sure to keep this innovative spirit alive to guide consumers on their journey of food, drink and flavor discovery. Here is a look at some of the 2021 trends forecasted, according to Datassential’s FoodBytes monthly trend reports.